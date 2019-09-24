Encana (NYSE:ECA) Trading Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Encana traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.72, approximately 18,839,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 27,300,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ECA. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Encana in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Encana in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Get Encana alerts:

In related news, Director Brian Gordon Shaw acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,212 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,200 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Encana by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 50,296,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,023,000 after buying an additional 9,233,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encana by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,090,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,187,000 after buying an additional 1,200,640 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Encana by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 36,377,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,070,000 after buying an additional 1,806,686 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,195,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,383,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Encana had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Encana Company Profile (NYSE:ECA)

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Article: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.