Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.64

Shares of Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and traded as low as $43.70. Emera shares last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 5,433 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

