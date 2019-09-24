Elysian Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,545.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $91,793.00 and approximately $27,545.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00190354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.01020820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00087302 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, Mercatox, BitForex, IDEX, YoBit, CoinExchange and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.