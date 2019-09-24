Edgeless (EDG) Market Cap Reaches $2.20 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $360.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, ABCC and Tidex. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00186947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00976602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00020611 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00085672 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex, HitBTC, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

