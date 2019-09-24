Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $882.18

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $882.18 and traded as high as $869.50. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $843.00, with a volume of 562,940 shares trading hands.

DNLM has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 834.29 ($10.90).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 870.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 882.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $20.50. This represents a yield of 4%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Ian Bull purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.49) per share, with a total value of £35,160 ($45,942.77). Also, insider William Reeve purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 815 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,150 ($10,649.42). Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $13,956,000 over the last three months.

About Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

