Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,443,000 after buying an additional 3,574,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,427,000 after buying an additional 566,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,419,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,922,000 after buying an additional 263,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $96.28. 3,190,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.08.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

