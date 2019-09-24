Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of DRQ traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 334,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,502. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 1.52. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.19 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $516,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,705,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 450.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at $62,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

