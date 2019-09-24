DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Announces $0.07 — Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE DNP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. 334,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

