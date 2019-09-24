DMarket Trading 18.6% Lower This Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Bittrex and YoBit. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $111,340.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00200220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.01149310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018582 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00089233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.