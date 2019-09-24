Diverse Income Trust PLC (DIVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.26 on November 29th

Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) announced a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Diverse Income Trust stock opened at GBX 93.14 ($1.22) on Tuesday. Diverse Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.32.
About Diverse Income Trust
Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Diverse Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverse Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.