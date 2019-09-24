DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 48.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

In other DISH Network news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 300,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,510,158.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,497,577.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,094,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares in the company, valued at $51,238,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 700,005 shares of company stock worth $21,958,159 in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.59. 572,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. DISH Network Corp has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

