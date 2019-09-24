Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:RWCD)

Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF (NYSEARCA:RWCD) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1551 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596. Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11.

