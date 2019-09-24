Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Declares $0.33 — Dividend

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3259 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of TZA stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,012. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

