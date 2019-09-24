Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Plans $0.26 — Dividend

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2552 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of SOXS traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,454. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $171.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

