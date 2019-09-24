Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Plans $0.26 — Dividend

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2552 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Shares of SOXS traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,454. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $171.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile
