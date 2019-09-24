Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) Declares — Dividend of $0.05

Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

RUSS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 294,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,657. Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.

