Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.22

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2242 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA:DRV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,672. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $63.40.

