Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) to Issue — Dividend of $0.14

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1442 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDZ traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 223,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,641. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94.

