Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL) Announces $0.06 — Dividend

Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA:JPNL traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286. Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.