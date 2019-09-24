Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) Plans — Dividend of $0.13

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1297 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.46. 306,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,218. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27.

