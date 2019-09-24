DeVault (DVT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $386.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, DeVault has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $18,118.00 and $386.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005151 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000961 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 48,826,124 coins and its circulating supply is 41,762,076 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.