DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 11th

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. 2,179,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,592. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

