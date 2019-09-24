DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.23

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and traded as low as $22.24. DENSO CORP/ADR shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 3,144 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

