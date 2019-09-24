Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Denny’s news, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,160,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,894.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 3,816 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $87,081.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,794,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,833 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DENN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. 301,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.17.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

