Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives $14.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TACO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 754,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 214,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 69,812 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3,060.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 266,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 123,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $394.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

