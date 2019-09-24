Dash (DASH) Price Down 11.4% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Dash has a market cap of $756.33 million and approximately $229.57 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $83.52 or 0.00876361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Upbit, BitBay and Coindeal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003475 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001631 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,055,356 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

