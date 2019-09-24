Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) & Semtech (NYSE:SMTC) Critical Survey

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Semtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $301.60 million 1.85 $38.13 million $4.44 11.59 Semtech $627.20 million 5.03 $63.06 million $1.33 35.68

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than Daqo New Energy. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy -0.85% 5.57% 3.31% Semtech 7.34% 12.91% 8.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Daqo New Energy and Semtech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Semtech 0 2 8 0 2.80

Semtech has a consensus target price of $48.82, indicating a potential upside of 2.88%. Given Semtech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semtech is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Summary

Semtech beats Daqo New Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

