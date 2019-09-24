Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $729.39 and traded as low as $827.00. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C shares last traded at $840.00, with a volume of 105,702 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Kevin Beatty sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 826 ($10.79), for a total value of £52,269.28 ($68,299.07). Also, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 135,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.06), for a total transaction of £1,045,921.80 ($1,366,682.09). Insiders bought a total of 54 shares of company stock worth $42,802 in the last 90 days.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust P L C alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DMGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 758.80 ($9.92).

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 796.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 730.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.