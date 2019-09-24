DAEX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $471,214.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $471,214.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



DAEX Profile

DAX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

