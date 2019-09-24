CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.05.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 150,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 44,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 242,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

