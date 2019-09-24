Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Given $22.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $22.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumulus Media an industry rank of 216 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

CMLS has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on Cumulus Media and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 95,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,178. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $194.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.45.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $279.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.