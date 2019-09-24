Culp (NYSE:CULP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CULP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Culp stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Culp has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $214.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Culp had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.23 million. Analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $30,520.00. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth $964,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Culp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Culp by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 96,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

