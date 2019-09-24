CTS Co. (CTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

CTS has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CTS to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

CTS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 124,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.33. CTS has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

CTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

