Cryptopay (CPAY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $128.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $128.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.44 or 0.05143532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,356,727 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.