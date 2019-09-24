Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of CCRN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.53. 228,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $388.45 million, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 504,192 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,427,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 784.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 233,752 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 260,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 215,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,871,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

