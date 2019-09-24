Critical Comparison: Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gravity and Qiwi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $257.69 million 0.85 $28.30 million N/A N/A Qiwi $441.00 million 3.28 $56.99 million $0.96 24.71

Qiwi has higher revenue and earnings than Gravity.

Dividends

Qiwi pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Gravity does not pay a dividend. Qiwi pays out 108.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Gravity has a beta of -1.71, indicating that its share price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiwi has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and Qiwi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 14.06% 61.46% 32.50% Qiwi 13.44% 20.68% 7.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Qiwi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gravity and Qiwi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Qiwi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Qiwi has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.68%. Given Qiwi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qiwi is more favorable than Gravity.

Summary

Qiwi beats Gravity on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation. The company also provides massively multiplayer online role playing games. In addition, it provides console games and a game for Internet protocol television; and licenses the merchandizing rights of character-related products based on its online games. Further, the company markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandise, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Additionally, it provides Website development and operation services; and sells goods related to mobile phones. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

