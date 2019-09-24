Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 388.56 ($5.08).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRST. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target (down previously from GBX 470 ($6.14)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 371 ($4.85) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 366 ($4.78) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of CRST traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 386.20 ($5.05). 660,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.14. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 410.80 ($5.37). The stock has a market cap of $992.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

