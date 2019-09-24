Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $6.17. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 2,011,220 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.58.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$945.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$973.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.4895981 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.09%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

