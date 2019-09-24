Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 978,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102,248 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $81,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

CR stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,357. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Crane had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $841.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Crane’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

In other Crane news, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $56,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,763.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.