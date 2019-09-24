Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Position Reduced by Voce Capital Management LLC

Voce Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. Cowen accounts for 1.2% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Voce Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Cowen worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 286.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,352,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the second quarter worth approximately $8,157,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 34.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,001,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 254,898 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 227.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 348,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the second quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 164,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,875.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $474.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.52. Cowen Inc has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.19 million. Cowen had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

