Covesting Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Covesting has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $67,834.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00199826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.01149684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00089200 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.