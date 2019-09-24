Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of CVA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 483,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. Covanta has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

In other news, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $205,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,667.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $428,161. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Covanta by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

