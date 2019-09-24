Counterparty Achieves Market Cap of $4.71 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $276.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00020934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Zaif and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,656.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.22 or 0.02604611 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00590531 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Counterparty

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,427 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org . The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.