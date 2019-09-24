Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded to “Accumulate” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $330.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $255.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $287.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $307.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.07%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

