Cosmos Price Reaches $2.58 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $491.10 million and approximately $138.99 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00026368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002722 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00142255 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001033 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,736.74 or 0.99700877 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000819 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001687 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

