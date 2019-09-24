CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

COR traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $118.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,769. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $112.66.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 807,640 shares of company stock worth $89,441,796. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

