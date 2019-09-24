COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:C6C) Trading Up 2.6%

COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:C6C)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.80 ($0.57) and last traded at A$0.80 ($0.57), approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.78 ($0.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 million and a PE ratio of 18.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65.

About COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:C6C)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

