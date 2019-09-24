ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $73.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ConturaEnergyInc . an industry rank of 228 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $59.00 price target on ConturaEnergyInc . and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $304,003.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $16,495,000.00. Insiders have sold 526,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,494,645 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 48.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth $82,000.

NASDAQ CTRA traded down $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 288,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,657. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.70 million. ConturaEnergyInc .’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

