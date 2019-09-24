Contrasting SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) and Trustmark (NYSE:TRMK)

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of SunTrust Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SunTrust Banks pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SunTrust Banks pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SunTrust Banks has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. SunTrust Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunTrust Banks and Trustmark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks $10.43 billion 2.86 $2.78 billion $5.70 11.79 Trustmark $683.25 million 3.17 $149.58 million $2.21 15.19

SunTrust Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. SunTrust Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SunTrust Banks has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SunTrust Banks and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks 0 11 4 0 2.27 Trustmark 2 2 0 0 1.50

SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus price target of $70.03, suggesting a potential upside of 4.16%. Trustmark has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Given SunTrust Banks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SunTrust Banks is more favorable than Trustmark.

Profitability

This table compares SunTrust Banks and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks 23.92% 11.86% 1.24% Trustmark 21.20% 9.28% 1.10%

Summary

SunTrust Banks beats Trustmark on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions. This segment also offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The Wholesale segment provides capital markets solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management; asset-based financing solutions, such as securitizations, asset-based lending, equipment financing, and structured real estate arrangements; cash management services and auto dealer financing solutions; investment banking solutions; and credit and deposit, fee-based product offering, multi-family agency lending, advisory, commercial mortgage brokerage, and tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also offers treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and provides services clients to manage their accounts online. The company offers its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 1,218 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and the District of Columbia. SunTrust Banks, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 181 full-service branches and 14 limited-service branches; 178 ATMs and 4 interactive teller machines (ITMs) at on-premise locations; and 61 ATMs and 3 ITMs at off-premise locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

