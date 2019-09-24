Contrasting First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) & American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American River Bankshares has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

44.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Financial Northwest and American River Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 1 0 3.00 American River Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. American River Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Financial Northwest pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American River Bankshares pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Northwest and American River Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $58.79 million 2.58 $14.90 million $1.43 10.22 American River Bankshares $23.75 million 3.33 $4.90 million $0.83 16.15

First Financial Northwest has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. First Financial Northwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American River Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and American River Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 16.78% 6.65% 0.80% American River Bankshares 18.30% 6.16% 0.69%

Summary

First Financial Northwest beats American River Bankshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King, as well as Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties, Washington through its full-service banking office in Renton, Washington; and nine additional branches in King and Snohomish counties, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Renton, Washington.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services. In addition, the company conducts lease financing for various types of business equipment ranging from computer software to heavy earth-moving equipment. It operates four full-service banking offices in Sacramento County, one full-service banking office in Placer County, two full-service banking offices in Sonoma County, and three full-service banking offices in Amador County. The company was formerly known as American River Holdings and changed its name to American River Bankshares in 2004. American River Bankshares was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

