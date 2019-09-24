Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $904,411.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, CoinEx, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Token Profile

Content Neutrality Network launched on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, CoinEx, CoinBene, UEX, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

